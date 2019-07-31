India serves demarche to Pakistan

India has served a démarche to Pakistan, protesting against the killing of an infant boy in “unprovoked” violation of ceasefire by the neighbouring country's soldiers at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on July 28 last.

The senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued the démarche to the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi.

“Government of India deplores and condemns in the strongest terms such as deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. This is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct,” the MEA wrote to High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi.

India asked Pakistan to investigate into “such heinous acts of killing innocent civilians and instruct its forces” to desist from such acts immediately.

India noted that Pakistan continued to flout the truce along the LoC without any provocation. Altogether 14 Indians have been killed in 1410 incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army along the LoC and the undisputed stretch of the border, the MEA stated.