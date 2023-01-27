India signs pact with S Africa to bring 12 cheetahs

India signs pact with S Africa to bring 12 cheetahs in February

The pact was signed last week and seven male and five female cheetahs are expected to reach Kuno by February 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 14:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AP Photo

India has signed an agreement with South Africa to translocate 12 cheetahs to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, a senior official in the Union Environment Ministry said on Friday.

The pact was signed last week and seven male and five female cheetahs are expected to reach Kuno by February 15, the official said.  

Also Read: Cheetahs brought from Namibia savour their first meal in India, appear playful

The 12 South African cheetahs have been in quarantine for more than six months and were expected to reach Kuno this month but the transfer was delayed as "some processes in South Africa took some time", the official said on condition of anonymity.  

Cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India due to over-hunting and habitat loss.

The last cheetah died in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

Under the Cheetah reintroduction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the first batch of eight eight spotted felines - five females and three males - from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno on his 72nd birthday on September 17 last year.

According to the 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India, around 12-14 wild cheetahs (8-10 males and 4-6 females) that are ideal for establishing a new cheetah population would be imported from South Africa, Namibia and other African countries as a founder stock for five years initially and then as required by the programme. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
South Africa
India News
Kuno National Park
Madhya Pradesh
cheetah

What's Brewing

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

 