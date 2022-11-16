India takes over G20 presidency from Indonesia

India takes over G20 presidency from Indonesia

  Nov 16 2022
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 12:55 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ani

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday officially handed over the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc's leaders in Bali.

The Group of 20 major economies adopted a joint leaders' declaration and produced other partnerships, Jokowi, as the president is known, said.

