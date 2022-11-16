India takes over G20 presidency from Indonesia

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday officially handed over the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc's leaders in Bali.
The Group of 20 major economies adopted a joint leaders' declaration and produced other partnerships, Jokowi, as the president is known, said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off
In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history
Taxpayers should not pay for this
DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat
NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch
With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone
Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads with nine