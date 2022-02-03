India to skip Beijing Games' opening, closing ceremony

India to skip opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics

Regrettable that China has chosen to politicise the Olympics, the MEA said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Feb 03 2022, 16:56 ist
  updated: Feb 03 2022, 17:04 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India will boycott opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. 

"Regrettable that China has chosen to politicise the Olympics. The Indian envoy will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics," Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, said.

Also read: China gives Winter Olympics torch to PLA trooper injured in Galwan Valley clash with India

The Beijing Winter Olympics drew a frosty reception in India on Wednesday after a Chinese soldier involved in a deadly Himalayan skirmish took part in the traditional torch relay.

