Monsoon Updates Live: Orange alert issued in Odisha

  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 08:28 ist
  • 06:25

    Intense rainfall likely to continue over Karnataka, Goa

  • 06:22

    Orange alert issued in Odisha

    Intense spells of rain pummeled Bhubaneswar, Puri and several other parts of Odisha on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion.

    The MeT Department issued an orange warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rain during the next two days as a low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

  • 06:29

    Vehicles wade through waterlogged roads due to rain at Seshadri Road in Bengaluru