Monsoon Updates Live: Orange alert issued in Odisha
updated: Aug 07 2022, 08:28 ist
06:25
Intense rainfall likely to continue over Karnataka, Goa
(i) Intense rainfall activity likely to continue over South & Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Odisha during next 5 days with extremely heavy rainfall likely over south Karnataka today, Konkan & Goa during 8th-10th August and Odisha on 8th & 9th August 2022. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/qYBvG4rpIP
Intense spells of rain pummeled Bhubaneswar, Puri and several other parts of Odisha on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion.
The MeT Department issued an orange warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rain during the next two days as a low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.
06:29
Vehicles wade through waterlogged roads due to rain at Seshadri Road in Bengaluru
Orange alert issued in Odisha
