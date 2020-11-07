India will give you ease of doing business, you work for providing 'ease of living': Modi to IIT students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country will ensure 'ease of doing business' for its youth while they should work for providing 'ease of living' to people, particularly the poorest of the poor, through innovations.

Addressing the 51st annual convocation of IIT Delhi via video conferencing, he said the post-Covid-19 world is going to be very different and technology will play the biggest role in it.

Covid-19 has taught the world that globalisation is important but self-reliance is equally important, the prime minister said.

"India is fully committed to give its youth ease of doing business so that the youth through their innovation can bring about a change in the lives of crores of people of the country," Modi said, addressing the graduating students of IIT Delhi.

"The country will give you ease of doing business but you do one thing, through your expertise, experience, talent and innovation...ensure ease of living for the poorest of the poor citizens," he said.

Modi also urged the graduating students to focus on quality, never compromise, and make their innovations work at a mass scale.

"Your work will give global recognition to our products. Your efforts will lead to swifter recognition of Indian products," Modi said, referring to students as "brand ambassadors" of "brand India".

The nation has seen how technology can provide good governance and reach the poor and the needy in the last few years, he said.

Technology has made last mile delivery of services efficient and reduced the scope of corruption, the prime minister said.

"You may be disappointed why Covid-19 pandemic happened during our term, but think differently. You have the first advantage to adapt to new norms emerging in the workplace and world. I have realised in every corner of India, some innovation is taking place and it directly correlates with the ideology of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the prime minister told the students.

A total of 2,019 graduating students were awarded degrees on Saturday.

The institute awarded President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma (former President of India) Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medals and Institute Silver Medals to the graduating students at the convocation.

At the convocation, esteemed alumni were also felicitated with Alumni Awards 2020. Five IIT Delhi alumni received the 'Distinguished Alumni Award' and one alumnus received the 'Distinguished Alumni Service Award'.

Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal is awarded to a graduating PG student who is adjudged the best among all M.Tech graduating students for general proficiency, including character and conduct, excellence in academic performance, extra-curricular activities and social service.

Perfect 10 Gold Medal is awarded to a graduating PG student who secures CGPA of 10 out of 10. The Institute Silver Medal is awarded to a graduating UG student securing highest CGPA in respective programme.

Addressing the graduating students, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "Convocation does not mean that education is over. In fact it acts as a strong foundation to your entry into the field of employment."

"In a competitive environment, the challenges can be deliberated with knowledge and experiences found in institutions to achieve new heights of success.... The new National Education Policy (NEP) has not only been the centre of the biggest deliberations in the world but it has also emerged as the biggest reform in the world," he said.