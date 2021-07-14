Indian Army grants permanent commission to 147 more women officers

The Indian Army has granted permanent commission to a total of 424 women officers out of the 615 who were considered after the inclusion of 147 more officers on Wednesday.
Informing the Supreme Court of the development, the Indian Army told the apex court that the results of a few women officers were withheld for administrative reasons and some were awaiting the result of clarification petition.
More to follow...
