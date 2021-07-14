Army grants permanent commission to 147 more women

Indian Army grants permanent commission to 147 more women officers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2021, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 18:27 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Army has granted permanent commission to a total of 424 women officers out of the 615 who were considered after the inclusion of 147 more officers on Wednesday.

Informing the Supreme Court of the development, the Indian Army told the apex court that the results of a few women officers were withheld for administrative reasons and some were awaiting the result of clarification petition.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Army
Permanent Commission

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

 