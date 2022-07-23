Indian, Japanese navies conduct joint military drills

Indian, Japanese navies conduct joint military drills in Andaman Sea

There have been growing concerns over China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 22:55 ist
Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tarkash in Djibouti, July 8, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

The navies of India and Japan on Saturday carried out a series of complex military drills in the Andaman Sea, in reflection of the growing maritime cooperation between the two countries.

The Indian Navy said its exercise with the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) was aimed at ensuring safe and secure international shipping and trade in Indian Ocean Region.

There have been growing concerns over China's increasing forays into the Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.

Also Read | India has to step up engagement in the Pacific

While the Indian Navy deployed its offshore patrol vessel INS Sukanya, for the exercise, the JMSDF's sent its Murasame class destroyer JS Samidare for the drills.

"INS Sukanya, an offshore patrol vessel and JS Samidare, a Murasame class destroyer, undertook various exercises including seamanship activities, aircraft operations and tactical manoeuvres as part of the operational interaction," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The two countries have been carrying out regular exercises in the Indian Ocean Region towards reinforcing maritime association.

"The exercise was aimed at enhancing interoperability and streamlining seamanship and communication procedures," the Navy said.

Also Read | China's military says it 'followed, monitored' US destroyer

"This exercise is part of the ongoing efforts between the two navies towards ensuring safe and secure international shipping and trade in the Indian Ocean Region," it added.

Both Japan and the US are India's partners in the Quadrilateral coalition and the implications of the Ukraine crisis for the Indo-Pacific are likely to figure in the talks in both Washington and Tokyo.

Both India and Japan are part of the Quad along with the US and Australia.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Navy
India
Japan
Indian Ocean
India News

What's Brewing

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

A glimpse into the Siddi way of life at Gujarat's Gir

A glimpse into the Siddi way of life at Gujarat's Gir

Tarun Tahiliani flags off FDCI India Couture Week 2022

Tarun Tahiliani flags off FDCI India Couture Week 2022

Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?

Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?

Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence

Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

 