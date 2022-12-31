Indian national dies in Singapore factory fire

A 38-year-old Indian national has died in a fire at an industrial site in Singapore, becoming the 46th workplace fatality this year, the highest since 2016 in the city-state.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire that broke out at 21 Tuas Avenue 3 site on Friday morning was caused by the uncontrolled release of acetylene–a flammable gas–from cylinders on the premises, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Saturday.

The identity of the Indian national who was killed in the fire was not revealed.

A 43-year-old Chinese national also sustained burn injuries. He was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

MOM said it has instructed the employer and occupier of Asia Technical Gas to stop all activities concerning the checking and maintenance of flammable gas cylinders.

"When dealing with gas cylinders that contain flammable gases, measures must be put in place to prevent any accumulation of such gases as well as ensuring that the work environment is free from ignition sources," The Straits Times newspaper reported citing the Ministry.

The year 2022 has recorded the highest number of deaths at workplaces since 2016 in which 66 people died.

The Ministry reminded employers that workers' safety must be their top priority and those with major safety lapses will be held accountable.

They may face financial penalties, stop-work orders, foreign manpower restrictions and prosecution, it added.