Regular train services suspended till further notice

Indian Railways suspends regular train services till further notice

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Aug 10 2020
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 21:05 ist

Indian Railways on Monday clarified that regular train services including mail, express and passenger train service suspended till further order. 

However, the railways said 15 pair of Special Rajdhani Express trains, 100 pair of special timetabled trains will continue to operate. 

The railways' clarification came in the backdrop of circulation of a notification in social media saying regular train services suspended till September 30. 

The railways on May 11 issued a notification suspending regular trains till further order and same will continue, said an official in the railways. The officials also said that if required more special trains will be operated. 

The Indian Railways suspended the train operations from March 22 and continue to operate only freight trains transporting essential commodities. However railways from May 1st it started operating Shramik Special. Subsequently Special Rajdhani Express trains on May 12  and Special timetabled train on June 1 started. 
 

