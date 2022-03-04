Indian student 'shot' while fleeing Ukraine capital, says V K Singh

An Indian student was reportedly shot while trying to escape Ukrainian capital Kyiv during Russian shelling, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told ANI.

"I received information today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back into Kyiv and immediately taken to hospital. We're trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss," he is quoted as saying.

I received info today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We're trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss: MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh, in Poland#RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/cggVEsqfEj — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

Singh is one of the four ministers sent as special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to oversee the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: