Indian student 'shot' while fleeing Ukraine capital, says V K Singh

Singh is currently in Poland to oversee evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 04 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 09:24 ist
VK Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

An Indian student was reportedly shot while trying to escape Ukrainian capital Kyiv during Russian shelling, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told ANI

"I received information today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back into Kyiv and immediately taken to hospital. We're trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss," he is quoted as saying.

Singh is one of the four ministers sent as special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to oversee the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine.

More to follow...

