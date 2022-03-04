Indian student 'shot' while fleeing Ukraine capital, says V K Singh

An Indian student was reportedly shot while trying to escape Ukrainian capital Kyiv during Russian shelling, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told ANI.
"I received information today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back into Kyiv and immediately taken to hospital. We're trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss," he is quoted as saying.
I received info today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We're trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss: MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh, in Poland#RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/cggVEsqfEj
— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022
Singh is one of the four ministers sent as special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to oversee the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How commercial satellites are shaping Ukraine conflict
DH Radio | Does 30% tax make crypto legal?
Anti-conversion bill: Legislating hate in Karnataka?
Kitchen turns comfort zone for the pandemic-weary
DH Toon | Putin's timing. Wow!
PM’s cancelled visit saves 4 trees from certain axing
More pain ahead for FMCG makers
German bakery offers 'peace donut' to support Ukraine