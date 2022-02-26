India's Covid-19 cases fall to 11,499, 255 more deaths

India on Saturday recorded 11,499 new Covid-19 cases and 255 deaths, Union Health Ministry data showed.
With this, the total caseload went up to 4,29,05,844, while the death toll mounted to 5,13,481.
The active caseload fell by 12,354 cases to 1,21,881.
More to follow...
