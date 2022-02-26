India's Covid-19 cases fall to 11,499, 255 more deaths

India's Covid-19 cases fall to 11,499, 255 more deaths

The active caseload fell by 12,354 cases to 1,21,881

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 26 2022, 08:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 09:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

India on Saturday recorded 11,499 new Covid-19 cases and 255 deaths, Union Health Ministry data showed.

With this, the total caseload went up to 4,29,05,844, while the death toll mounted to 5,13,481.

The active caseload fell by 12,354 cases to 1,21,881.

More to follow...

