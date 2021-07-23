India's daily Covid-19 cases decline to 35,342; 483 more deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 35,342 coronavirus infections on Friday, lower than the 41,000-plus new cases the previous day, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,12,93,062, while the active cases were recorded at 4,05,513, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country's Covid-19 death toll rose to 4,19,470 with 483 fresh fatalities.

A decrease of 3,881 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload and 38,740 persons recovered from the fatal disease in the past 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)