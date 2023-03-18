India's daily Covid tally crosses 800 after 126 days

While Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2023, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 12:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India's single-day tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389, according to Union health ministry data.

With 843 fresh infections, the country's caseload increased to 4.46 crore (4,46,94,349). The death toll rose to 5,30,799 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala.

At 5,839, the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,161 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

