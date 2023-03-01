India's jobless rate rises to 7.45% in February: CMIE

India's jobless rate rises to 7.45% in February: CMIE

The urban unemployment rate declined to 7.93 per cent in February from 8.55 per cent in the previous month

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 01 2023, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 11:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

India's unemployment rate rose to 7.45 per cent in February from 7.14 per cent in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Wednesday.

The urban unemployment rate declined to 7.93 per cent in February from 8.55 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate rose to 7.23 per cent from 6.48 per cent, the data showed.

Also Read | Unemployment rate dips to 4.1% in 2021-22, says latest PLF survey
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian economy
Unemployment
joblessness
Jobs
CMIE
India News

What's Brewing

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 