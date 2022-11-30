India's Q2 FY23 GDP data to be released today

India's Q2 FY23 GDP data to be released on November 30

Many analysts believe the Indian economy will expand at a single-digit rate mainly due to the waning base effect

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 30 2022, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 11:23 ist
The data would elaborate on the expansion of different sectors like agriculture and manufacturing in the first quarter of this financial year. Credit: iStock Images

India's GDP data for the July-September quarter of this fiscal year will be released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) later this evening.

The data would elaborate on the expansion of different sectors like agriculture and manufacturing in the second quarter of this financial year.

Many analysts believe the Indian economy will expand at a single-digit rate mainly due to the waning base effect.

According to the rating agency ICRA, the gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent, while the State Bank of India in its report pegged the growth rate at 5.8 per cent.

Last year, the GDP growth rate was 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter.

Earlier this month, in an article published in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin, the GDP growth is pegged at 6.1 to 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

The various GDP growth projections for the second quarter are either half or less than half of the 13.5 per cent recorded in the April-June quarter this fiscal. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

GDP
Economy
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

As Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn of air hazards

As Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn of air hazards

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

 