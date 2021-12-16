Indira Gandhi didn’t show pride: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on 1971 war

An important factor for India’s victory over Pakistan, while liberating Bangladesh, was the strong coordination between the political leadership and the army, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said, highlighting the strong role of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in the war.

“Indira Gandhi didn’t show pride that I know everything. Main dupki lagata hoon is liye main sub kuch jaanta hoon (I take a dip, so I know everything). She had listened because the one who knows has to be listened to,” Chowdhury said, as he addressed a gathering at state Congress headquarters in Kolkata, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Chowdhury recalled how Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw had told Indira Gandhi that fighting during the rainy season won’t be possible as Bangladesh is a land where amid rain and flood army movement wasn’t possible. Rather winter was an option. Indira Gandhi had accepted this suggestion. “The politicians and the army... this coordination between them is a great factor for India’s victory,” he said.

Talking to DH, after the event, when asked if Indira Gandhi’s role is being underplayed, Chowdhury said, “Once the issue of independence (of Bangladesh) will come up, certainly Indira Gandhi’s name will be cited. I do not know (if it’s being underplayed).”

He added that the independence of Bangladesh should be given due priority by celebrating it pompously.

“It’s the liberation of Bangladesh. It's a historical episode in the subcontinent. For decades we have been nurturing good and cordial relations with the Bangladesh government. If any government doesn't think it prudent, it is up to the discretion of the government. But the fact is, cordial relations will ensure the security of our country also,” he said

"When our arch-enemy China has been exhausting all its resources to surround the country, India, at a time when China has been playing all kinds of nefarious designs to weaken the country, Bangladesh has been standing like the Rock of Gibraltar with us. As a gesture of goodwill and cooperation with Bangladesh, India should officially celebrate the golden jubilee of independence,” he added.

