Indore COVID-19 tally up by 36 to 3,633; death toll 145

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 3,633 after 36 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.

Till Wednesday, 3,597 cases were reported in Indore, which is one of the worst affected by the deadly disease in the country.

As many as 36 new cases came to light in the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally to 3,633.

Besides, the death toll also went up to 145 as four more people, including a 75-year-old man, succumbed to the viral infection in different hospitals here in the last two days, the official said.

Till now, 2,184 people have been discharged from hospitals here after recovery, he said.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Indore on March 24, when four people tested positive for it.