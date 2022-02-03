ISB's average PGP placement offer is Rs 34.07 lakh this year, up from Rs 28.21 lakh in previous season

The Indian School of Business (ISB) placement season this year witnessed 270 companies make “an unprecedented” 2,066 acceptable offers.

The average accepted package was Rs 34.07 lakhs, an increase of about 21 per cent compared to last year's Rs 28.21 lakh, officials said.

The placement season for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), class of 2022, at Hyderabad and Mohali campuses concluded last week.

The acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student.

"The differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stands at 174 per cent, reflecting the high-quality career choices facilitated by the ISB in terms of opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to its students," ISB said in a statement on Thursday.

The top recruiters came from sectors like consulting, IT/ITES, BFSI, FMCG retail and pharma-healthcare.

“ISB has 39 per cent of women students in the class, which is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. 41 per cent of offers were made to women students."

The Class of 2022 with 929 students is the highest-class size for any MBA or equivalent programme in India and is among the world's top 10 class sizes, the institution stated.

“One of the many reasons recruiters like our students is their ability to get things done. It is gratifying to witness again the faith reposed by our partners in choosing ISB as their campus of choice,” said Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB.

ISB follows an integrated system of placements process for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, in line with its 'One-School Two Campuses' philosophy. Due to Covid-19, the entire process was conducted in a virtual mode.

