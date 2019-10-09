Isro to launch new learning programme for class XI, XII

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is set to launch a new programme in Bengaluru on Thursday under which “talented” students of classes IX to XII will be selected and mentored by the experts to enable them achieve full potential in various areas including science.

The minister will launch the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning Programme—'DHRUV’ from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) headquarters.

For the first phase of the programme, a total of 60 students have already been shortlisted to enrich their skills and knowledge in the areas of science and performing arts.

“It is expected that many of these students will reach the highest levels in their chosen fields and bring laurels to their community, state and the nation,” the HRD minister said.

The programme will be expanded “gradually” to include other areas of knowledge.

Isro chairman, K Sivan, Wg Cdr Rakesh Sharma, first Indian who entered into space and principal Scientific advisor to the Union government K Vijay Raghavan will remain present at the event to be organised to launch the programme.

After the launch, the first batch of students will undergo a 14-day long mentoring programme under the scheme.

On October 23, a valedictory function will be organised at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected the attend the valedictory function and address the students.

“We will try to see that these students get the blessings of our prime minister,” the HRD minister said.

The scheme will be open for students of all government and private schools.