Its time for Rahul to lead party, says Karnataka Cong chief Dinesh Gundu Rao

PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 10 2020, 18:32pm ist
We cant go on like this anymore, said Rao in a tweet. (Credit: DH Photo)

Referring to the rebellion in Madhya Pradesh Congress, the party's Karnataka unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said it was time for Rahul Gandhi to lead the party from the front and make drastic changes at the top.

Whatever may happen in Madhya Pradesh, one thing is clear. Its time for"@RahulGandhi to lead from the front. Its time for him and the senior leaders to make drastic changes at the top.

We cant go on like this anymore, said Rao in a tweet. "@INCIndia (Congress) needs him (Gandhi) and he needs the party," he added.

His appeal came amid the Congress suffering a massive setback with its prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quitting the party, pushing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into virtual collapse and signalling that he is likely to join hands with the BJP.

