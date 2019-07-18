Jadhav case: Both India and Pakistan claim victory

Both India and Pakistan on Wednesday claimed victory after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered its judgement in the case of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Government of India in welcoming the judgement of the ICJ. “Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice,” Prime Minister posted on Twitter. “Our Government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian.”

“It is yet another manifestation of Modi Government’s diplomatic efforts and commitment to protect all Indians,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said that the judgement was a major victory for India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in Parliament on Thursday.

New Delhi welcomed the ICJ judgement saying that it was in favour of India. Islamabad too claimed victory noting that the ICJ had rejected New Delhi's plea and decided not to acquit or release Jadhav.

Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, noted that the 16-judge-bench of the ICJ, by a vote of 15-1, had upheld India's claim that Pakistan was in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 on several counts.

“We also appreciate the direction by the International Court of Justice that Pakistan should review and reconsider the conviction and sentence given to Jadhav by the Pakistani military court,” he told journalists in New Delhi. “We note that the Court has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with the Vienna Convention.”

He said that India would expect Pakistan to implement the directive of the ICJ immediately.

“This landmark judgement validates India's position on this matter fully,” the MEA stated, vowing to continue to work vigorously for Jadhav's early release and return to India.

Pakistan Government said that it had heard the judgement of the ICJ and would “now proceed as per law”.

“Pakistan, as a responsible member of the International community, upheld its commitment from the very beginning of the case by appearing before the honourable court for the provisional measures hearing despite a very short notice,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Government said in a statement issued in Islamabad.