Jharkhand, AP, Maharashtra express reservations on running special trains from June 1: Indian Railways

PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2020, 21:35 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 21:35 ist
The Railways has decided to run 200 special passenger trains from June 1. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Hours before the Railways begins operating 200 special passenger trains, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have expressed reservations about the planned services, the national transporter said on Sunday.

Sources said a high-level meeting is underway at the railway headquarters to resolve the matter. They indicated the three states have raised concerns over the rising cases of the coronavirus as the reason behind their opposition to movement of trains.

"Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have expressed reservations about running of trains or number of stoppages as planned. The matter is being discussed with the states. Any further development in this regard will be intimated,” a railway spokesperson said.

The Railways has decided to run 200 special passenger trains from June 1.

