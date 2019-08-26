J&K: History created with removal of separate flag- BJP

The long struggle of the 'patriotic' people has culminated with the abrogation of Article 370 and the achievement of 'one Nation - one Constitution and one Flag', Jammu and Kashmir BJP said on Monday.

Party's state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan said this is also a tribute to those 16 youths, who were gunned down for hoisting the tricolour at various places in the Jammu region during historic 'Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan' agitation in 1952-53.

"The long struggle of the patriotic people has culminated with the abrogation of Article 370 and the achievement of 'One Nation - One Constitution - One Flag, thus writing a new chapter in the history of the state", Rattan told reporters here.

History has been created in Jammu and Kashmir with the removal of the separate flag, for which people had been agitating for decades, he said.

This is the occasion to remember those patriots who had initiated the slogan of 'one Constitution - one Flag and one PM' for the unity and integrity of the country, he added.

"This is also the real tribute to the 16 youths, who were gunned down for hoisting the tricolour at Chhamb, Hirangar, Jourian, Sunderbani, and Ramban during historic 'Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan' agitation of Praja Parishad in 1952-53," Rattan said.

Putting forth his party's viewpoint on doing away with the provision of a separate flag, he said it is also the time to pay tribute to the visionary Pandit Premnath Dogra, who had taken up the task of demolishing the barriers between the state and rest of the country.

He (Dogra) had to spend time in jail in horrible conditions during the winter months and had to face hardships of the weather. He was also treated as enemy's agent, he said.

Rattan said that it is also the occasion to recall the sacrifice of President of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, for raising his voice against the permit system between J&K and the rest of India.

"He was arrested and detained in the huts of gardeners of Nishal-Bagh in Srinagar. His only fault was that he had entered the state without a permit, which was prevalent during those days to visit this part of India", Rattan said.

Mookerjee was the first to assure the people of the state that he would give them the Constitution of India in full or sacrifice his life (Vidhaan doonga ya jaan doonga), he said.

It was an irony of fate that Dr. Mookerjee died in detention but no inquiry was conducted despite the demand put forth by the then Chief Minister of Bengal Dr. B C Ray, he said.