JKCA scam: ED questions Farooq Abdullah; 'political vendetta,' says Omar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Farooq Abdullah - regional National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir - in an alleged multi-million J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) scam.

Sources said octogenarian Abdullah was questioned at ED’s Rajbagh office in Srinagar in connection with alleged misappropriation of over Rs 43 crore when he was the president of the JKCA. “The questioning is taking place based on bank documents,” they said.

Earlier, the agency had questioned Abdullah in the case in 2019. Reacting to Abdullah’s questioning by the ED, his son Omar Abdullah tweeted: “The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less than political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence (sic).”

The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 19, 2020

Abdullah was named in the scam in 2012 in which money was allegedly transferred into bogus accounts created by the JKCA officials. The JKCA gets subsidies from the BCCI annually.

In 2015, the J&K High Court had handed over the investigation of the alleged scam to the CBI while indicting the J&K police for failing to carry out a probe in which Abdullah was named.

After years of investigations, the premier probe agency had filed the charge sheet against Abdullah, then General Secretary of JKCA, Saleem Khan, then Treasurer JKCA, Ahsan Mirza and then senior executive of J&K Bank, Bashir Ahmad.

According to the CBI investigation, the accounts were opened in the name of the JKCA in J&K Bank and the BCCI funds were diverted to these bogus accounts and subsequently siphoned off. The BCCI had given Rs 113 crore to the JKCA from 2002 to 2011 as grants for the promotion of cricket in the region. Of this, Rs 43.69 crore was allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused.

Later, the ED initiated a money-laundering probe in the JKCA scam.