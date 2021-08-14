Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses to arrive in India by year-end: Report

India is expected to receive the first consignment of single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines in November or December, 2021, according to report by News 18 quoting a government official.

Last week, the Central government gave Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the J&J vaccine.

With the approval J&J’s vaccines, India now has five vaccines for its nationwide immunisation drive. “This will further boost our nation's collective fight against Covid-19,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said while announcing the grant of EUA to J&J.

India’s vaccine basket now has five vaccines – Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna and now Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

The official further told the publication that DCGI would soon give its nod to Zydus Cadila DNA-based Covid-19 dose. “We expect two crore doses monthly from Zydus Cadila," the source said.

India's vaccine supply pipeline is exepected to smoothen further as indigenously-developed Corbevax, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological-E and Covovax produced by Serum Institute too would be available for the vaccination drive soon.

Over the past week, Health Minister Mandaviya held meetings with vaccine manufacturers and took updates about the production capabilities of the vaccines.

Among those who met Mandaviya were Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla, Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddy’s Labs.