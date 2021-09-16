Justice AIS Cheema to remain NCLAT chairperson till Sept 20

The Centre on Thurday told SC that former National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) chairperson Justice AIS Cheema will continue in office till September 20.
Incumbent acting chairperson of NCLAT Justice M Venugopal will be on leave till Cheema remains in office to pronounce verdicts, the apex court said.
More to follow...
