Justice AIS Cheema to remain NCLAT chairperson till Sept 20

Justice Cheema to remain NCLAT chairperson till Sept 20

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 16 2021, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 12:25 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Centre on Thurday told SC that former National Company Law Appellate Tribunal  (NCLAT) chairperson Justice AIS Cheema will continue in office till September 20.

Incumbent acting chairperson of NCLAT Justice M Venugopal will be on leave till Cheema remains in office to pronounce verdicts, the apex court said.

More to follow...

 

