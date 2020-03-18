Justice BP Dharmadhikari appointed as CJ of Bombay High Court

Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari was on Wednesday appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Dharmadhikari was currently the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

On 24 February, Justice Dharmadhikari was appointed as Acting CJ following the retirement of Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

Justice Dharmadhikari is the seniormost judge of the Bombay High Court.

More than a month ago, his cousin Justice SC Dharmadhikari, who was the then seniormost judge after CJ had resigned.

A notification issued by Law and Justice ministry said: "In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (I) Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari, Judge of Bombay High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".

He is due to retire in April this year.

Its a rare occasion when the Chief Justice is appointed from the same court.