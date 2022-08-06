Jyotiraditya Scindia to flag off Akasa Air's inaugural flight on August 7

Scindia to flag off Akasa Air's first flight on Sunday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2022, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 21:20 ist
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will on Sunday flag off Akasa Air's first commercial flight that will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

Akasa Air, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

Also Read | Akasa Air to start Bengaluru-Mumbai flights from Aug 19

The airline's inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10.05 am and land in Ahmedabad at 11.25 am on Sunday.

"The first flight of Akasa Air will be flagged off by Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia," the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted on Saturday.

Akasa Air will also start services on Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes from August 13, August 19 and September 15, respectively.

