'Kalam will always remain inspiration to every Indian'

Kalam will always remain an inspiration to every Indian: M Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 12:46 ist
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, recalling his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

Kalam was born in 1931 in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu.

Describing Kalam as 'People's President', Naidu said he was an epitome of simplicity and knowledge.

"He made invaluable contribution in strengthening India's defence & space capabilities. He will always remain an inspiration to every Indian," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The vice president quoted Kalam's words, "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

APJ Abdul Kalam
Venkaiah naidu
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

World War II-era bomb explodes in Polish waters

World War II-era bomb explodes in Polish waters

Making every chirp count

Making every chirp count

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

India’s Nobel Prize drought

India’s Nobel Prize drought

 