Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah deputes minister-led team to ensure safety of Kannadigas in Odisha train crash

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday deputed a team led by Labour Minister Santosh Lad to ensure the safety of people from the state in the aftermath of the Odisha train accident.

He sought reports from the Chief Secretary and discussed with the officers concerned by directing them to visit the spot to ensure the safety of people from the state, and provide all necessary support to them, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release.

A team headed by Minister Lad, accompanied by Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Disaster Management and other officers has already left for Balasore where the accident occurred, it said.

Helpline numbers 1070, 080-22253707, 080-22340676 have been opened for the convenience of citizens at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

At least 261 people have been killed and over 650 injured in the crash in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.