Karnataka govt opposes bail plea of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi

The Karnataka government has opposed a bail plea in the Supreme Court moved by Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, claiming that she has amassed huge wealth by indulging in illicit drug trafficking.

In an affidavit, the state government contended that Dwivedi, along with other accused, were active members in a syndicate connected with drug trafficking to make financial gains.

"There is sufficient digital evidence available against the petitioner to believe that she has committed the crime. The forensic audit of the bank statement of accounts of the petitioner is under process to identify the financial transactions pertaining to drug trafficking," it said.

Maintaining that the High Court had on November 3, 2020 rightly rejected bail application by Dwivedi and other accused, the state government alleged that the accused induced her guests to take part in parties organised in five star hotels, pubs and farm houses.

"The petitioner encouraged young and rich people, like businessmen, IT professionals to attend the parties and consume drugs, procured from Goa, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and even from some foreign countries," it claimed.

Following her arrest on September 4, 2020 on lodging of a criminal case, the state government said she has disclosed names of other accused involved in the drug trafficking. If she was enlarged on bail, she would alert those accused and help them abscond and destroy the evidence.

With regard to her claim that she herself campaigned against drugs, the state government contended that she had used it to conceal her dark side.

On Tuesday, a bench presided over by Justice R F Nariman posted the petition by Dwivedi for consideration on January 21.