Karnataka man arrested for double murder; Goa CM blames crimes on migrants

A day after a Karnataka man was arrested for a double murder in South Goa’s Margao town, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday told the state legislative assembly, that 80 to 85 per cent of crimes like murders were committed by “migrants”.

Sawant also said that the state government was mulling a law which would make non-verification of tenants by landlords mandatory, failing which they would be punished.

“Almost 80-85 per cent of these types of crimes are committed by the migrant community in the state,” Sawant told the Goa legislative assembly on Tuesday.

On Monday, police in Goa arrested one Arjun Maruti Kajudoni, 30, a native of Karnataka, for the murder of a rag picker and a casual worker over an argument over alcohol in Margao town, located 35 km south of Panaji.

Kajudani was staying in a rented tenement and his documentation had not been submitted to the local police station, as per standing orders. Kajudani was arrested within hours of the double murder late on Monday.

The Chief Minister while lauding the police for quick detection, also said that the state government was coming up with a law soon which would make non-verification of tenants by the local police station, a punishable offence.

“It is important that those who are giving their rooms out to labourers to ensure that the police verifies completed. That's why we are bringing out a bill to ensure that the verification is done,” Sawant said.

In-migration has emerged as a contentious issue in Goa, with ruling and opposition politicians expressing concerns that Goa would lose its unique identity if the state continues to face large-scale in-migration.