Kaushambi jail inmates stitching body covers for cows draw PM’s praise

The stitching of body covers for cows out of old blankets by Kaushambi jail inmates on Sunday drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise in his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

"In Kaushambi jail, the inmates have been making body covers for cows using old and worn-out blankets, so that the animals could be saved from cold. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed this as an example of 'Seva Bhaav',” the state government said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister also said that efforts of such people should be praised," it added. Old blankets are collected from Kaushambi and jails of other districts, and then they are sent to 'gaushalas' (cow sheds) after stitching them into bovine body covers. The inmates of Kaushambi jail prepare several body covers for cows every week, the statement said.