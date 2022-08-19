Kenyan woman flies to Mumbai for weight loss surgery

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 19 2022, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 20:02 ist

Felisters Muchera, a Kenyan woman weighing 160 kg, flew to Mumbai to undergo weight loss surgeries. The woman also had conditions like mild asthma, inability to walk and severe ankle pain that couldn’t bear the body weight. 

She consulted various doctors from Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Sudan, but the cost of bariatric surgery is too expensive in comparison to India. 

“Before surgery, I could not walk and would get tired very quickly.  But, now I do most of my work by myself and feel lively. My recovery was uneventful without any pain. I am active and still in the process of losing weight," the patient said.

“She underwent a successful Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy procedure and was discharged on the third day after surgery. Post-surgery, she lost 39 kg in a span of 4 months. She is set to lose more weight in the upcoming months and is working hard to reach the ideal body weight. The patient is advised to eat a well-balanced diet and exercise daily,” said Dr Manish Motwani, her chief surgeon said.

“India is one of the most popular and the best destinations for weight loss surgery in the world,” he said.

