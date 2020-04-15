Kerala man carries aged father on shoulders as police blocks vehicle

A middle-aged man at Kollam in Kerala had to carry his father on shoulders for nearly a kilometre as police blocked vehicle.

George, a native of Kulathupuzha on the outskirts of Kollam district was admitted to Punalur government hospital a few days back. He was discharged on Wednesday and his son Roy went with his autorickshaw to bring him home.

Roy alleged that the police stopped his vehicle about one kilometre ahead of the hospital and turned down his request that he may be allowed to take the autorickshaw to the hospital to bring his father. Hence he had to park the autorickshaw about one kilometre away from the hospital and carried his father on his shoulder.

The local police, however, maintained that traffic restrictions were made as there was considerable movement of vehicles, but they did not come across anyone traveling with genuine needs and convincing documents being blocked.