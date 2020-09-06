Keshavananda Bharati, key petitioner known for 'basic structure' of Constitution doctrine, passes away

Edaneer mutt seer Keshavananda Bharathi Swamiji passed away early on Sunday. He was 79.

The seer had recently completed in 60th Chathurmasya Vratha. The seer whose property rights case in the Supreme Court in 1973 had helped to define basic rights under the Constitution. The case Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalavaru and Ors.v. State of Kerala led to a landmark decision of the Supreme Court of India that outlined the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution.

He was a proponent of Advaitha Philosophy. He was also a good classical singer too. Under his guidance, a Yakshagana mela was also took place at the Edaneer mutt in Kasargod. The seer used to render Bhagavatha harikathas. The Edaneer mutt under his guidance was conducting Yakshagana saptaha and Talamaddale programmes every year.

The case in which Bharati had challenged a Kerala Land Reform Act nearly four decades ago set the principle that the Supreme Court is the guardian of the basic structure of the Constitution and the verdict involved 13 judges the largest bench ever to sit in the apex court. The case of Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala was heard for 68 days and continues to hold the top spot for the longest proceedings ever to have taken place in the top court.

The hearing in the case commenced on October 31, 1972, and concluded on March 23, 1973 and it's the most referred to case name in Indian Constitutional law.

When asked about the importance of the verdict, former Judge of Madras High Court Justice K Chandru told PTI: "The Kesavananda Bharati case is significant for its ruling that the Constitution can be amended but not the basic structure."

(With inputs from PTI)