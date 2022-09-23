'Khalistan referendum': MEA asks Indians in Canada to be 'cautious'

Be cautious: MEA to Indians in Canada over 'hate crime'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 23 2022, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 14:32 ist
Arindam Bagchi. Credit: IANS Photo

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued an advisory to Indian nationals and students in Canada as well as those travelling there to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

"There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The MEA and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with Canadian authorities and requested probe and appropriate action," the MEA said in a statement.

Also Read — India seeks action on 'so-called Khalistan referendum' in Canada

India on Thursday reacted sharply to the "so-called Khalistan referendum" in Canada, saying it was "deeply objectionable" that such a "politically motivated" activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India had taken up the matter with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada in this regard.

More to follow...

