KVIC sends legal notices to 2 firms for fraudulently using Khadi brand

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has issued legal notices to two firms -- Khadi Essentials and Khadi Global -- for “unauthorizedly” and “fraudulently” using the brand name Khadi.

In the notices served to the two Delhi-based firms in the first week of August, KVIC has asked them to immediately stop selling or promoting products using the brand name Khadi and cancel the domain names -- khadiessentials.com and khadiglobalstore.com.

The notices said that the two firms sell a range of cosmetic and beauty products through various e-commerce platforms using the Khadi brand misleading consumers and should discontinue their social media handles on various platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

“The adoption of your mark...is in bad faith and is aimed at misappropriating the goodwill and reputation of Khadi trademark. Apart from Khadi India, the trademark “Khadi” can only be used by authorized licensee or franchisee holders,” said the notices.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said that any misuse of the Khadi brand has a "direct bearing on the livelihood of our artisans who are making genuine handcrafted products in remote parts of India".

KVIC will take stern action against any individual or firm misusing the brand, he said.

"Failing to comply with the instructions in seven days, legal action will be initiated against the firms," it said.