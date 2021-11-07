Lakshadweep to become first in India to achieve full vaccination

Union Territory Lakshadweep is likely to achieve complete Covid vaccination of its eligible population soon.

Lakshadweep may become the first among states and Union Territories to achieve complete vaccination coverage of its eligible population. A source said that the UT has vaccinated 99.2 per cent of the eligible population with both doses.

As per the Health Ministry's statewide Covid vaccination data, a total of 1,01,759 doses of vaccines have been administered in the UT so far. It includes 55,144 shots as the first dose and 46,615 as the second dose.

Meanwhile, India's mass vaccination drive has crossed the 108 cr landmark achieving 108,18,66,715 vaccinations on Saturday.

The cumulative number of the first dose administered in India so far stands at 739322908, while the total number of the second dose stands at 342543807, as per the health ministry report.

The ministry earlier said that 78.7 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. Among all the states and Union Territories, nine of them have administered the first dose to all the 18 plus population.

Union Health Minister Mandaviya in a meeting with the states' health ministers earlier urged them to make local level plans with all the stakeholders to vaccinate those whose jabs are overdue.

