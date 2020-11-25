Landline users have to prefix 0 to call mobile phones from January 15

Landline phone users have to prefix '0' to dial any mobile number in the country from January 15, the ministry of communications said on Wednesday.







"All fixed to mobile calls will be dialed with prefix ‘0’ from 15th January, 2021. There will be no change in dialing plan from fixed to fixed, mobile to fixed and mobile to mobile calls," said the statement.







"Suitable announcement will be made for the same. This announcement shall be played whenever a subscriber dials a fixed to mobile call without prefixing ‘0’. All fixed-line subscribers will be provided with ‘0’ dialing facility," the statement said.

A total of approximately 2,539 million numbering series is expected to be generated from the move. This will free up sufficient numbering resources for future use. With the freeing up of sufficient numbering resources, more number of connections can be added in future which will be beneficial to the mobile customers, the statement said.