Leading broadcasters disconnect feed to cable operators over tariff row

Leading broadcasters including Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India Ltd have stopped providing feed to cable operators who have not signed fresh agreements with increased prices under the New Tariff Order (NTO).

Days after broadcasters switched off signals to cable operators, cable operators across the country, said that price increase will lead to more subscribers leaving their services and opting for DTH and OTT platforms.

This comes after the broadcasters had issued notices to cable operators to sign the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0 issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). With this order, the television channel prices in the bouquet rose by about 10-15 per cent and came into effect from February 1.

Also Read: Govt plans to roll out OTT platform, direct-to-mobile TV, FM auction to increase footprint

This has led to disputes between media companies and local cable operators, resulting in many channels being taken off air due to pricing disagreements.

A Punjab-based cable operator said that the basic package of channels that currently costs Rs 400 will go up to Rs 600 or more.

"The hike will lead to more subscribers leaving our platform," he said.

"The increase in prices of channels shown by cable TV platforms will further bring our business down as our subscribers will migrate to DTH and OTT platforms and this will in an indirect way eliminate cable operators from the business," he claimed.

On Monday, the Cable Operator Association of Gujarat filed a special civil application in the Gujarat High Court after broadcasters increased the prices of paid channels by 60-70 per cent.

"The new move by broadcasters has disrupted the Indian media landscape and is expected to affect nearly 45 million consumers of cable TV operators. This is nothing but high-handedness. They are trying to force us to accept the fresh agreements with increased prices," said the cable operators.

"The issue is solely about paid channels and not about 200-odd channels which are currently free to air," the cable operators added.

Also Read: FM Radio has flourished in last few years, as observed in quarterly growth in private

Meanwhile, the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation, a body of television broadcasters, on Monday issued a statement saying the cable operators are trying to merely "invoke public sympathy" and that 90 per cent of the Distribution Platform Operators have signed the new agreement.

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) said on Saturday that its members are not signing the new agreements as a mark of protest against unreasonable pricing by the broadcasters.

The IBDF also said that some cable operators did not sign fresh agreements, forcing them to disconnect their services after serving due notice.

The IBDF said that 90 per cent of the operators, including DTH (direct-to-home) and MSOs (multiple system operators), have signed up for NTO 3.0 but the remaining operators are holding back.

"The broadcasters have, therefore, been left with little choice but to turn off the supply of content to these distributors. We remain hopeful of their cooperation and look forward to a scenario where content is seamlessly available to all television viewers across the country," Siddharth Jain, Secretary General, IBDF, said in a statement.

5 crore consumers suffered TV blackout due to blocking of feed: AIDCF to Kerala HC

All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) on Monday told the Kerala High Court that the blocking of signals or feed to them by broadcasters led to around 5 crore consumers suffering a blackout on their TVs during the last weekend.

The federation urged the high court to protect it and its consumers from such actions by broadcasters, like Star, Sony and Zee, till its plea challenging telecom regulator TRAI's amended interconnect regulations and tariff order of 2022 was decided.

(With agency inputs)