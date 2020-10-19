LGBTQI+ facing trouble during Covid-19, government should ensure relief measures reach them: NHRC

Concerned over the troubles faced by LGBTQI+ community during the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Centre and states to ensure that all relief measures reach them and that none of them face violence from family.

Issuing the 'Human Rights Advisory for Protection of the Rights of the LGBTQI+ Community in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic', it said a large number of them do not have access to government documents and are facing extreme difficulties in accessing relief care packages like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

The advisory said the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had "disproportionately" impacted the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI+) community. It has gravely affected their livelihood, especially for those who earn from sex work and begging.

It also noted that people who live with their family also may face domestic violence and may face a lack of access to shelter homes and care.

"Because of the lockdown, they have been forced to stay with their families who are not always supportive or affirmative of their sexual and gender identities and/or expressions. Confinement in homes has given rise to marriage threats, physical, emotional and sexual abuse with no escape. They are also robbed of the opportunity to access safe spaces, support groups and public life," it said.

Emphasising that most of them are driven away from homes early in life and forced into activities like begging and sex work, the advisory said that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has made an interim arrangement of the provision of Rs 1,500 while states like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have provided free ration kits to transgender persons. "However, the reach of these schemes is very minimal," it said.

The NHRC has asked the Centre and state governments to provide access to the LGBTQI+ community to all relief measures and welfare measures by taking into account gender diversity and vulnerabilities.

The government must provide appropriate financial support to the economically vulnerable section of the community who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.

Steps should also be taken to ensure the implementation of the existing guidelines and protocols, medico-legal care for survivors of domestic and sexual violence along with timely treatment, psycho-social support and medico-legal documentation in such cases.

Keeping in mind the rising unemployment during the pandemic, the advisory also said the government should ensure skill development opportunities for the community.