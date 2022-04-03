News Live: Sri Lanka reels under curfew; Aus batters well placed in ICC women's World Cup final
News Live: Sri Lanka reels under curfew; Aus batters well placed in ICC women's World Cup final
updated: Apr 03 2022, 08:37 ist
Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates on news in India and across the world!
08:33
Australia are at 173/1 at 31 overs against England in the ICC Women's World Cup
08:27
Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 103.41 per litre & Rs 94.67 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise) In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 118.41 (increased by 84 paise) & Rs 102.64 (increased by 85 paise).
08:11
A consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel from India reached Sri Lanka on Saturday, the fourth such assistance from New Delhi, to mitigate the spike in power cuts in the island nation
Power cuts lasting over 13 hours were imposed on Thursday, the longest cut since 1996 when a strike by the state power entity employees caused a 72-hour black out.
Officials of the state fuel entity, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), said the Indian diesel supplies would ease the ongoing power cuts. The power cuts effective Saturday are over 8.5 hours.
08:09
The Sri Lankan Defence Ministry on Saturday rejected social media speculation that Indian Armed troops had arrived in the island nation to help maintain law and order, amidst growing public protests on rising prices and scarcity of essential commodities.
Secretary, Defense Ministry, Kamal Gunaratne told news personnel that local troops were capable of handling any national security emergency and no such aid from outside was required.
08:06
Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state of emergency to quell protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his relatives and even his most trusted shaman.
The lockdown that went into effect at dusk Saturday will be lifted Monday morning, police said -- a period that covers planned mass anti-government protests against worsening shortages of fuel, food and medicines.
08:01
China reports 13,146 Covid cases, the highest since the peak of the first wave more than two years ago, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spread to more than a dozen provinces.
05:19
Army dedicates soft launch of Kashmir's first floating hamlet to citizens
The Army on Saturday dedicated the soft launch of Kashmir's first floating hamlet on the famous Dal Lake here to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.
The soft launch of Kachri Mohalla as a sample tourist floating village was done by General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Colonel Emron Musavi said in a statement here.
05:16
3 Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank
Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.
05:13
UN pays tribute to 8 peacekeepers in Congo helicopter crash
UN peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO) paid a final tribute to the eight peacekeepers who died during a helicopter crash in northeastern Congo.
The helicopter crash took place on March 29, Xinhua news agency reported.
Australia are at 173/1 at 31 overs against England in the ICC Women's World Cup
Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 103.41 per litre & Rs 94.67 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise) In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 118.41 (increased by 84 paise) & Rs 102.64 (increased by 85 paise).
A consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel from India reached Sri Lanka on Saturday, the fourth such assistance from New Delhi, to mitigate the spike in power cuts in the island nation
Power cuts lasting over 13 hours were imposed on Thursday, the longest cut since 1996 when a strike by the state power entity employees caused a 72-hour black out.
Officials of the state fuel entity, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), said the Indian diesel supplies would ease the ongoing power cuts. The power cuts effective Saturday are over 8.5 hours.
The Sri Lankan Defence Ministry on Saturday rejected social media speculation that Indian Armed troops had arrived in the island nation to help maintain law and order, amidst growing public protests on rising prices and scarcity of essential commodities.
Secretary, Defense Ministry, Kamal Gunaratne told news personnel that local troops were capable of handling any national security emergency and no such aid from outside was required.
Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state of emergency to quell protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his relatives and even his most trusted shaman.
The lockdown that went into effect at dusk Saturday will be lifted Monday morning, police said -- a period that covers planned mass anti-government protests against worsening shortages of fuel, food and medicines.
China reports 13,146 Covid cases, the highest since the peak of the first wave more than two years ago, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spread to more than a dozen provinces.
Army dedicates soft launch of Kashmir's first floating hamlet to citizens
The Army on Saturday dedicated the soft launch of Kashmir's first floating hamlet on the famous Dal Lake here to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.
The soft launch of Kachri Mohalla as a sample tourist floating village was done by General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Colonel Emron Musavi said in a statement here.
3 Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank
Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.
UN pays tribute to 8 peacekeepers in Congo helicopter crash
UN peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO) paid a final tribute to the eight peacekeepers who died during a helicopter crash in northeastern Congo.
The helicopter crash took place on March 29, Xinhua news agency reported.