News Live: PM Narendra Modi greets the nation on Gandhi Jayanti
updated: Oct 02 2021, 06:59 ist
06:56
People crowd govt-run liquor shops in Delhi
A day after 260 private liquor vends were closed down in Delhi, the remaining 400 government shops saw a slight rush on Friday.
A senior official of the excise department said the rush was mainly due to a dry day on Saturday on account of the Gandhi Jayanti, which was also coupled with the closure of private liquor vends. (PTI)
06:55
US sends more than 8 mn Covid vaccines to Bangladesh, Philippines
The United States announced Friday it is sending more than eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines in the latest wave of aid to a world still struggling to tame the pandemic.
Five shipments totalling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week, a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Another 2,508,480 doses will arrive early next week in Bangladesh, the official said.
06:55
PM Modi greets nation on Gandhi Jayanti
राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा।
I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.
