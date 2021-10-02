News Live: PM Narendra Modi greets the nation on Gandhi Jayanti

  updated: Oct 02 2021, 06:59 ist
DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
  • 06:56

    People crowd govt-run liquor shops in Delhi

    A day after 260 private liquor vends were closed down in Delhi, the remaining 400 government shops saw a slight rush on Friday.

    A senior official of the excise department said the rush was mainly due to a dry day on Saturday on account of the Gandhi Jayanti, which was also coupled with the closure of private liquor vends. (PTI)

  • 06:55

    US sends more than 8 mn Covid vaccines to Bangladesh, Philippines

    The United States announced Friday it is sending more than eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines in the latest wave of aid to a world still struggling to tame the pandemic.

    Five shipments totalling 5,575,050 doses will go to the Philippines by next week, a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    Another 2,508,480 doses will arrive early next week in Bangladesh, the official said.

  • 06:55

    PM Modi greets nation on Gandhi Jayanti