News Live: BCCI may approach Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman for head coach's post

BCCI may approach Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman for head coach's post
Life may come to a full circle for Anil Kumble as the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI might ask him to apply for the post of head coach of the Indian team along with VVS Laxman once Ravi Shastri finishes his term after the T20 World Cup..
Indore CHMO Dr Bhure Singh Setia informed that 22 cases of dengue were reported in Indore on Friday, taking the total number of dengue cases in the district to 225, including 38 children.
PAN-Aadhaar linkage deadline extended till March 2022
The government on Friday extended by six months till March 2022 the deadline to link PAN with biometric ID Aadhaar.
FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots
An influential federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against Covid-19 to most Americans.
