News Live: Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to shooting stones, landslides
updated: Sep 05 2022, 09:39 ist
09:38
Search continues for the 10 missing people in Ganga river boat capsize incident
Bihar | Morning visuals from Danapur where a boat carrying 55 people capsized in Ganga river near Shahpur PS area, yesterday. 10 people were reported missing in the incident, search operation underway pic.twitter.com/dhXqKlM9w1
PM Modi greets teachers, pays tribute to former prez Radhakrishnan on Teacher's Day
Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WWt4q2appo
Final countdown begins in UK PM race; results later today
The final countdown in the over six-week-long gruelling campaign for the governing Conservative Party to elect a new leader who will succeed ousted Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister is now underway, with the winner between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to be declared on Monday.
The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday at 12:30 BST (17:00 IST) by Sir Graham Brady -- chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership election. (PTI)
08:44
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to shooting stones, landslides
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides in Ramban district, Police said on Monday.
"Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) blocked at Cafeteria Morh, Mehad, in Ramban district due to continuous shooting stones," Police added.
The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting the latter with the rest of the country.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road. (IANS)
08:43
Fire breaks out at Uttar Pradesh hotel; evacuation under way
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Hazratganj in Lucknow. Efforts underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gxKy6oYyOO
Chilean voters reject new leftist Constitution after 3 years of debate
For the past three years, Chileans have fought over a path forward for their country in the form of a new constitution, written entirely from scratch, that would transform their society and grant more rights than any national charter before it.
On Sunday, voters overwhelmingly rejected that text.
The proposed changes had looked to remake one of the most conservative countries in Latin America into one of the world’s most left-leaning societies, but Chileans decided that went too far.
With virtually all of the ballots counted, 62 per centof voters rejected the proposal. (NYT)
08:27
Shinde withdraws MLC nominations by erstwhile MVA govt
CM Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Govt writes to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari & withdraws the list of 12 MLC nominations sent by the previous MVA government, in 2020. The Govt, while withdrawing the names has informed Raj Bhavan that it will send a fresh list for MLC nomination.
Parts of Bengaluru inundated after severe rainfall
Karnataka | Several parts of Bengaluru remain inundated due to severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Visuals from Eco space area on Marathahalli - Silk Board junction road pic.twitter.com/kfcsAVn7U7
Mistry's body to undergo autopsy in Mumbai, Pundoles critical but stable
The mortal remains of industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry - who was killed in a road accident this afternoon - will be taken to Mumbai for an autopsy even as the Pundole couple remain critical but stable in a hospital in Gujarat's Vapi, official sources said here late on Sunday.
According to the hospital medicos, Dr Anahita Pundole is suffering from pneumothorax and hip fracture, but her blood pressure is maintained and she is under observation.
07:23
10 missing as boat carrying 55 people sinks in Ganga, rescue ops on
Bihar | A boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shahpur PS area in Danapur
Around 50-54 persons were on the boat. 10 people were reported missing and a search operation was launched to find the missing persons: SDM Danapur (04.09) pic.twitter.com/Q9sbiCup9l
Gujarat: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh calls for a bandh against govt on Monday
The members of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) have given a call for a 'bandh' in Gujarat's state capital Gandhinagar on Monday.
Since the past week, the BKS members are protesting and demanding the state government to address the pending issues of farmers in Gujarat.
However, till date the state government has neither called the BKS leaders for a dialogue nor made any promise to address the demands made by farmers.
India reported5,910 fresh Covid-19 cases and 7,034 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the country now stand at53,974, while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.60 per cent.
