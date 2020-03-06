Lok Sabha adjourned amid Oppn protest on Delhi violence

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over Delhi violence, to reassemble on March 11

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 06 2020, 13:20pm ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2020, 13:28pm ist
Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned twice briefly following protests by Opposition members over the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi, which claimed 53 lives and left over 200 injured.

Proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day amid continued protests by the Opposition over the Delhi violence and other issues.

The House was adjourned after the passage of two Bills -- the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill.

The House will reassemble on Wednesday (March 11) after the Holi break.

