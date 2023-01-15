Deaths in Nepal crash extremely unfortunate: Scindia

Loss of lives in Nepal plane crash extremely unfortunate: Scindia

The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River, with 68 passengers and 4 crew onboard

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 15 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 16:18 ist
Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a plane crash in Nepal and said it was "extremely unfortunate".

A Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport on Sunday, killing at least 32 people.

"The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti," Scindia said in a tweet.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

While landing at the Pokhara airport around 11 am, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Nepal
Plane Crash

What's Brewing

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

Cheers to tea-o-holics!

Cheers to tea-o-holics!

In Sattal, the land of seven lakes

In Sattal, the land of seven lakes

Shadow of our burden

Shadow of our burden

How to and why to pivot

How to and why to pivot

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

 