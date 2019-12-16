'Lot of lip service being done regarding Make in India'

A lot of lip service is being done regarding the "Make in India" program when it comes to developing indigenous arms platforms in India, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Monday, stressing that all organisations and companies should work together for results.

During the "Aaj Tak Agenda" program, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief said, "Everyone has to work in this direction (of indigenous development). We have given our support. DRDO has to design a timeline... PSUs should be encouraged for private sector participation."

"Right now, in this 'Make in India' and indigenisation (program), a lot of lip service is being done. Our intentions are very good but practically, the work is going on extremely slowly. If everyone works in this direction, we will be successful," he added.